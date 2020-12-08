The Office of the Governor grants Order of Long Leaf Pine Award to Donna Girardot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Donna Girardot, Airport Authority Chair and New Hanover County Planning Board Chair was recognized by the NHC Board of Commissioners Monday evening with The Order of The Long Leaf Pine Award.
“Donna’s ability to be a consensus builder and bring people of differing views together is unparalleled and is what has helped her to stand out as a leader in this community,” said New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair and Airport Authority member Julia Olson-Boseman. “The State of North Carolina and New Hanover County have directly benefited from her commitment to make this a better place to live and grow, and her passion and dedication is as deep as anyone I have personally ever known.”
This award is granted by the Office of the Governor for people who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through exceptional accomplishments and exemplary service.
Girardot has served on the New Hanover County Planning Board for 16 years and has chaired the board twice. She is instrumental as a critical link between state legislators, boards, staff and community groups.
She was also appointed to the New Hanover County Airport Authority in 2015 and is in her third year as chair of the organization, North Carolina’s first female Airport Authority Chair. In this role, she oversees operations and guides the $1.8 billion economic impact ILM has on the regional economy. Her expertise helped secure funding for ILM’s terminal expansion.
Girardot has been active in many other roles in the region and has been recognized for her community service many times.
Some of her many accomplishments include: 2008 Cape Fear Woman of Achievement nominee, and an “Influencer” and one of 10 “Women in High Places” by the Greater Wilmington Business Journal’s WilmingtonBiz 100. She is a recipient of the 2007 Elderhaus Community Service Excellence in Profession Award and has been a WILMA mentor for the Women to Watch initiative for the last five years.
