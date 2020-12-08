NHCSO releases video of suspect’s vehicle in hit-and-run that injured deputy

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has released a video of a vehicle suspected of striking a deputy during a hit-and-run last week.
Sgt. Robert Mills, a 15-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop on Carolina Beach Road near Golden Road Friday evening. The suspect then fled the scene.
Mills suffered leg and elbow injuries, had six staples placed in his head, and suffered a large amount of road rash, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
He was released from the hospital over the weekend.
Investigators describe the vehicle as a gray, 2004 Chevy SUV that is missing a front headlight and side mirror.
Anyone with information identifying the vehicle involved is asked to contact the the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office or the North Carolina State Highway Patrol at 910-798-4161 or submit a crime tip here.
