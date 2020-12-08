New Hanover County School Board votes to transition Pre-K- 5 grades from Plan B to Plan A

NEW HANOVER SCHOOLS, N.C. (WECT) - Board members voted to transition Pre-K and K-5 elementary schools from Plan B to Plan A in a late-night decision for New Hanover County Schools at a meeting Tuesday night.
Plan A refers to face-to-face instruction five days a week, effective Monday, January 11. A full-time remote option will continue to be available to families not ready to transition back to in-person learning.
“We know that there is no substitution for face-to-face instruction,” says NHCS Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust. “Our educators have done an outstanding job providing remote and in-person instruction under Plans C and B. Thanks to the support of our county commissioners and continued guidance from the NHC Health Department, we are now in a position to transition our youngest learners back to the classroom five days a week.”
Board members also agreed on details outlined in a transition guidance document issued ahead of the meeting that covered options for elementary, middle, high and alternative schools.
As outlined, families of Pre-K and K-5 elementary school students will have the option to send children for full-time, in-person schooling or keep children at home for 100% remote learning.
The biggest change for middle school families is that they will have to stick to their chosen option for a full nine weeks and students will not be able to transition between the hybrid and full remote learning options at will. The hybrid AA/BB group schedule will remain unchanged with Wednesday as a remote learning day for all students. Students can also opt for full-time remote learning for the full nine weeks. Students with Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) or Individualized Accommodation Plans and English learners (newcomers) will be able to attend four days per week.
High schools will follow the same guidance as middle schools except principals will have the option, in coordination with transportation, to extend additional face-to-face learning opportunities for students at risk of failing course work, or at risk of dropping out or not graduating.
Alternative schools will also have the option to extend additional face-to-face learning opportunities to prevent students from falling behind or dropping out.
Additional information will be provided at a press conference 10 a.m., Wednesday, December 9, 2020, which will be streamed live on Facebook.
