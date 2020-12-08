New Hanover County School Board votes to transition Pre-K- 5 grades from Plan B to Plan A

The biggest change for middle school families is that they will have to stick to their chosen option for a full nine weeks and students will not be able to transition between the hybrid and full remote learning options at will. The hybrid AA/BB group schedule will remain unchanged with Wednesday as a remote learning day for all students. Students can also opt for full-time remote learning for the full nine weeks. Students with Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) or Individualized Accommodation Plans and English learners (newcomers) will be able to attend four days per week.