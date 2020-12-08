First Alert Forecast: wintry midweek, late week warm up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday to you! Heading into the midweek, temperatures will remain freezing cold Wednesday morning and hold steady in the 50s through the afternoon. Under clear skies and calming winds, temperatures will angle for lows of 26 to 30 on the mainland and 30 to 34 for beach communities by Wednesday morning. Think about extra care for plants and pets and perhaps pipes far inland!
In the extended forecast, you will notice a gradual warm-up by the end of the week and into the weekend. With the warmth will come the rain. The next best chance for showers will arrive by Friday. And remember: if you ever want to get more location-specific, your WECT Weather App offers a full ten-day forecast for any ZIP Code you choose. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.