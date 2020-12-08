First Alert Forecast: a midweek freeze

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a bright and sunny but brisk and chilly Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region. As temperatures struggle to afternoon highs in the 40s to at most near 50, a northwest breeze of 5 to 15 mph will subtract 4 to 12 wind chill points.
Your First Alert Forecast continues with a freezing-cold Tuesday night. Under clear skies and amid calming winds, temperatures will angle for lows of 26 to 30 on the mainland and 30 to 34 for beach communities by Wednesday morning. Think about extra care for plants and pets and perhaps pipes far inland!
You can see a gradual warm-up in your First Alert Forecast for Wilmington for the next seven days right here. And remember: if you ever want to get more location-specific, your WECT Weather App offers a full ten-day forecast for any ZIP Code you choose. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
