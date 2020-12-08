Crews work to sift and redistribute sand on Oak Island following Hurricane Isaias

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Over four months since Hurricane Isaias wrecked havoc on Oak Island, the town is finally able to start putting sand back on the beach.
“The project was delayed due to sea turtle nesting season, which ended in November,” said Michael Emory, Oak Island’s communications manager. “Last week, contractors arrived and brought equipment in. What will be happening is the sand is being loaded into a screener, which it will be sifted of all all of the debris. It will then be loaded into trucks where it’ll be redistributed back onto the beach.”
Since the storm hit back in early August, crews have been collecting the sand that was washed up on roads throughout town. They have made large piles on side streets and parking lots where the sifting is taking place.
“It has limited some of the beach accesses,” said Emory. “But the project, when we get all the sand back out there, there should be no long term impacts or closures to any of the public access.”
Emory says the town is paying for the project in hopes FEMA will be reimburse them. No word on an exact cost but it’s looking like it’ll be around $600,000. The project should wrap up around Jan. 20, 2021.
For more information on the project, visit the town’s website.
