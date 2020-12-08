Cooper to provide COVID-19 update at 3pm as NC’s trends worsen

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper and the state’s coronavirus task force will provide an update at 3 p.m. on the state’s response to the pandemic as hospitalizations and daily case counts continue to spike.
While it’s unclear what Cooper will say during this afternoon’s media briefing, he hinted at possibly tightening restrictions during a tweet over the weekend.
“We’re examining what action may be needed to protect North Carolinians, but we need everyone to wear masks and follow safety measures. Our actions right now are life or death,” Cooper stated in the tweet.
You can watch the 3 p.m. media briefing live inside this story or streaming on WECT’s Facebook page.
As of Monday afternoon, the state reported a record-breaking 2,240 hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 and an additional 4,372 new confirmed cases.
The percent positive rate for coronavirus tests now sits at 10.5%, the second highest rate seen during the pandemic. NC health experts say the rate should consistently be at 5 percent or lower.
The NCDHHS announced on Monday that Bladen County Hospital will be one of 11 facilities across the state to receive the first shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine.
