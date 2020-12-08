Community Classroom: Teacher needs storage cabinets for classroom

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The music teacher at C.F. Pope Elementary School, formerly named Burgaw Elementary would like to have a place to store music equipment for her students.
Ms. Avant teaches music in grades 3-5. She is asking for storage units for her classroom through the Donors Choose website, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.
”I am seeking storage cabinets for my classroom,” Ms. Avant says on her Donors Choose Page. “These cabinets are needed to store tech equipment that is required for student performances, and instruments such as ukuleles and bells, when they are not being used in class. All grades give performances. Upper grades (3rd-5th) use the instruments I listed on a weekly basis.
Ms. Avant needs $390 to purchase the storage cabinets. Once she is fully funded, Donors Choose will buy the cabinets and deliver them to the school.
Ms. Avant's project
