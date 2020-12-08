Area business owners react to Gov. Cooper’s new executive order

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Starting Friday under Governor Roy Cooper’s new executive order, last call for restaurants is moving to 9 p.m. and closing comes one hour later.
Amy Webster is the owner of Pop’s Diner in Carolina Beach and says she’s going to have to adjust her business hours.
“We are one of the only late-night places to eat on the island and we’ve always been known for that...being open until 3 a.m. on the weekends,” said Webster. “We changed that ‘till midnight and now we’re changing that again to 10 p.m. So, it’s taken away hours from our business and our employees and overall sales.”
Webster says losing the hours will make it tough to stay open.
“It’s already slow at the beach; we need whatever hours we can get,” Webster said. “So, it’s kind of a catch 22.”
Cathy Krizner is the owner of Joe’s Oasis in Wilmington and says that her business is down 40 percent this year. Now, she has to prepare for more of a loss.
“We are the second-largest employer business in this country...food service and hospitality,” said Krizner. “We’re getting hit the hardest. I don’t understand what they’re trying to do.”
“I think he’s [Gov. Cooper] trying to find a medium by keeping people happy and keeping businesses open, as well as try to slow down the spread,” said Matthew Bradshaw, who’s visiting Carolina Beach. “It’s kind of a hard thing to do, I understand. It probably doesn’t go far enough. We should move back phases, but people aren’t going to accept that either way.”
The governor’s new order will run until January 8th. He said he would not rule out taking additional actions if the surge in cases continues.
