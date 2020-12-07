Wilmington man gets 12-year prison sentence for drug trafficking

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Percy Parker, a 40-year-old man from Wilmington, was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison for the distribution of cocaine and heroin Friday, December 4th.
Parker sold a quantity of cocaine base (crack) and a quantity of heroin to a confidential informant on September 17, 2019. He sold cocaine base while on supervision after being released from state custody in August 2019.
According to court documents, Parker has an extensive criminal history and at least two prior sentences for Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances, therefore he is qualified as a career offender.
