UNCW women’s basketball earns road win over South Carolina State

Downs, who had scored just 13 points in the Seahawks’ first two games, tallied 25 of her game-high 32 points after the intermission as UNCW remained perfect in nine all-time meetings with South Carolina State. The Moultrie, Ga., product connected on 10-of-13 shots from the floor, including a near-perfect 6-for-7 from behind the arc, and sank six of her eight free throws.