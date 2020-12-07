UNCW women’s basketball earns road win over South Carolina State

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (UNCW release) - UNCW junior guard Za’Nautica Downs didn’t need ice for an injury after UNCW’s road opener at South Carolina State on Monday night. Instead, she was looking for something to cool her off after her sizzling 32-point performance lifted the Seahawks to a 69-56 victory over the Lady Bulldogs at the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.
The win elevated the Seahawks’ record to 2-1 on the young season while South Carolina State dropped its fourth contest in a row.
Downs, who had scored just 13 points in the Seahawks’ first two games, tallied 25 of her game-high 32 points after the intermission as UNCW remained perfect in nine all-time meetings with South Carolina State. The Moultrie, Ga., product connected on 10-of-13 shots from the floor, including a near-perfect 6-for-7 from behind the arc, and sank six of her eight free throws.
Senior forward Carol-Anne Obusek added the first double-double of her college career after scoring 17 points on 8-of-15 shooting along with a career-high 13 rebounds, including seven caroms on the offensive glass.
South Carolina State was led by freshman forward Trinity Klock’s 13 points and six rebounds while freshman guard Somer Wilson came off the bench to contribute 10 points.
UNCW returns to Trask Coliseum on Friday, Dec. 11 to welcome in-state foe UNCG for a 2 p.m. non-conference contest.
