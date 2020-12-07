UNCW announces spring semester COVID-19 testing policy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW officials on Monday announced COVID-19 testing procedures for the upcoming spring semester.
According to university officials, for students to be cleared to move back into residence halls in January, they will need to obtain proof of a negative COVID-19 test three days before returning to campus.
“The university will provide testing onsite at Burney Center during Move-In (Jan. 15-16 or Jan. 19) to assist residential students who cannot obtain a test before returning to campus,” officials stated.
Residential students, including those who lived on campus during the fall but left as part of UNCW’s “de-densification” plan, are advised to monitor their campus inboxes on Dec. 7 for additional information.
UNCW officials said they would announce testing details for off-campus students who have in-person classes, and faculty and staff who work on campus, in the coming weeks.
During the spring semester, UNCW’s Student Health Center will implement what university officials refered to as “Testing Tuesdays,” where samples of students and employees living and/or working on campus will be tested.
“These test results, when coupled with information from the campus wastewater sampling conducted and analyzed by UNCW researchers, will position the university to respond even more quickly to potential COVID-19 outbreaks on campus. Additional information about “Testing Tuesdays” will be shared in January,” UNCW stated.
UNCW officials encourage students, faculty and staff to continue practicing the 3W’s to help maintain their health and the health of others around them.
“We also encourage you to reduce unnecessary contact with others outside your core living unit in the two weeks leading up to the start of traditional schedule classes on January 20, 2021. We wish you a restful winter break. Thank you for your diligence in slowing the spread of the virus,” the university stated.
