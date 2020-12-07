Search underway for missing kayaker off North Carolina coast

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - A search is underway by Coast Guard personnel for a 26-year-old man who went fishing in his kayak on the Outer Banks Saturday evening and hasn’t returned.
The search began Sunday night and continued into Monday with crews from Station Oregon Inlet, Air Station Elizabeth City and multiple crews form the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries.
A yellow kayak, confirmed by a member of the man’s family to match the description of the one he departed in, was discovered overturned near Roanoke Island around 12:15 p.m. Monday.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said in a news release that the kayaker was fishing near the Old Manns Harbor Bridge in Dare County Saturday evening.
The Coast Guard responded to a call from the Dare county emergency dispatcher at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Sunday after the man had not returned home Saturday night.
The last contact with the man, whose name has not been released, was at 10 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities say the man didn’t have a life jacket.
Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to reach out to the Sector North Carolina Command Center at (910) 343-3880.
