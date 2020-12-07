Pirates down Seahawks in overtime

GAME NOTES: The Seahawks still lead the series by a 37-30 margin…ECU went 14-of-24 from long distance and UNCW wound up 7-of-22…There were six ties and 12 lead changes…The Seahawks had a season-high 19 turnovers…Sims played 43 of a possible 45 minutes in the contest…Senior forward John Bowen collected six points, a career-high eight rebounds and six blocks…UNCW outscored ECU, 36-22, in the second half…The Pirates canned five of six field goals in overtime…The Seahawks are now 41-43 lifetime against the American Athletic Conference.