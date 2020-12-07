One hurt after Saturday morning house fire in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person was hurt following a Saturday morning house fire in Wilmington.
According to a Facebook post by the Wilmington Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the home, located at the corner of Dawson and Sixth streets, around 8:30 a.m. where the fire caused extensive damage to the interior of the residence.
One person was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries while six total people were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting those people.
WFD investigators ruled the fire was accidental and electrical in nature.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.