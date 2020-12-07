New Hanover County commissioners voice approval of re-opening elementary schools under Plan A

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - While several school systems in southeastern North Carolina have elementary school students in class five days a week, New Hanover County School System has yet to take that step.
Monday night, the county commissioners voiced support for school administrators to take that step.
”That is so important,” said Julia Olson-Boseman, Commissioner chairman. “We have to do all we can to get our kids back in school full-time starting first with our pre-k through fifth graders which I want our school board to make happen in January for the start of the semester.”
That would be January 11th, when the second semester begins.
Commissioners gave the school system an additional $2.4 million dollars to help ensure the schools open safely. The board also approved a $750 dollar bonus to all school employees as a Christmas gift.
”We want our teachers to be the best paid in the state, we want to attract the best teachers and we want our kids to be safe,” said Olson-Boseman. “I’m thrilled to invest in the schools and I’ll never apologize for paying teachers and school workers more money.”
Former school board member, now county commissioner Bill Rivenbark has supported re-opening the schools for in-person learning. Now, he’s hoping to be the bridge between the two boards.
It’s important to note here that even though the commissioners voted to support the re-opening of the elementary schools, it’s not a done deal that it will happen. That decision is made by the Board of Education, which meets Tuesday night.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.