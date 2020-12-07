First Alert Forecast: risk of raindrops as chilly weather holds

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! Your First Alert Forecast accounts for a departing low pressure system that will orchestrate decreasing shower chances and reinforce chilly temperatures across the Cape Fear Region. Monday carries a 50% chance of light rain and high temperatures in the middle and upper 50s. Expect rain odds down to 0% for Tuesday with temperatures in the lower and middle 30s for morning lows and upper 40s and lower 50s for afternoon highs.
Catch a freezing-cold Wednesday morning, then a gradual warm-up, in your First Alert Forecast for the next seven days right here. The numbers are for Wilmington which is certainly a good proxy for the entire Cape Fear Region, but, if you ever want to get more location-specific, remember your WECT Weather App offers a full ten-day forecast for any ZIP Code you choose! Thanks as always for trusting your First Alert Weather Team and have a great day!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.