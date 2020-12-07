First Alert Forecast: risk of raindrops as chilly weather holds

In the extended forecast. the cold continues. Catch a freezing-cold Wednesday morning, then a gradual warm-up by next weekend. The numbers are for Wilmington which is certainly a good proxy for the entire Cape Fear Region, but, if you ever want to get more location-specific, remember your WECT Weather App offers a full ten-day forecast for any ZIP Code you choose! Thanks as always for trusting your First Alert Weather Team and have a great day!