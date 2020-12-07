First Alert Forecast: risk of raindrops as chilly weather holds

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! Your First Alert Forecast accounts for a departing low pressure system that will orchestrate decreasing shower chances and reinforce chilly temperatures across the Cape Fear Region. Monday afternoon and evening carries a 30% chance of light rain. Expect rain odds down to 0% by daybreak Tuesday with temperatures in the lower and middle 30s with wind chill values in the 20s. By the afternoon, temperatures will rebound to only the upper 40s and lower 50s.
In the extended forecast. the cold continues. Catch a freezing-cold Wednesday morning, then a gradual warm-up by next weekend. The numbers are for Wilmington which is certainly a good proxy for the entire Cape Fear Region, but, if you ever want to get more location-specific, remember your WECT Weather App offers a full ten-day forecast for any ZIP Code you choose! Thanks as always for trusting your First Alert Weather Team and have a great day!
