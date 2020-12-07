Deputy injured in hit and run released from hospital

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover County deputy who was struck by a vehicle in a hit and run Friday night is now recovering at home, according to the sheriff’s office.
According to Lt. Jerry Brewer, the deputy was released from the hospital over the weekend.
He is suffering from leg and elbow injuries, had six staples placed in his head and suffered a large amount of road rash.
The deputy was struck by a southbound vehicle during a routine traffic stop Friday evening on Carolina Beach Road near Golden Road. The suspect fled the scene.
Officers are looking for the car that hit the deputy. It is described as a dark colored, 2004 Chevy SUV and is missing a front headlight and side mirror.
Anyone with information identifying the vehicle involved is asked to contact the the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office or the North Carolina State Highway Patrol at 910-798-4161 or submit a crime tip here.
