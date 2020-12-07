Commissioners approve $25 million for ‘The Healing Place’ treatment center

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously voted to approve $25 million for a new alcohol and drug recovery facility known as The Healing Place.
The 200-bed facility will be located on Medical Center Drive and consist of five, one-story buildings on nearly nine acres including a detox center, a men’s and women’s residential facility, a dining facility, and an administrative/educational building.
The project has been in the works for several years and was even the cause of a lawsuit filed against the city for approving the treatment center. Two neighboring businesses, Delaney at MCD, LLC and Lower Cape Fear Hospice, previously filed a writ of certiorari asking a judge to review the city’s decision to approve the special use permit for The Healing Place. That lawsuit was dropped in May of 2019.
Earlier this year Trillium Health Resources, in a surprise move, opted to go with a Kentucky-based firm to manage the facility as opposed to locally-based Coastal Horizons despite previous ‘commitments’ to the latter.
Construction on The Healing Place is expected to begin in February with the facility accepting patients in May 2022.
