Cargo ship helps rescue sailors off North Carolina coast
By The Associated Press | December 7, 2020 at 10:44 AM EST - Updated December 7 at 10:44 AM

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WECT) - The crew of a cargo ship is being credited with rescuing two sailors who were caught in rough seas hundreds of miles off North Carolina’s coast.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports that the rescue occurred Saturday about 345 miles east of Hatteras Inlet on the Outer Banks.

The U.S. Coast Guard said that rough seas had disabled the boat’s sails and engine and stranded the two sailors in severe weather.

The Coast Guard launched an aircrew and broadcast an emergency alert to other vessels.

A 958-foot cargo ship, the KSL Santiago, was nearby and rescued the sailors.

A sailboat caught in rough weather 345 miles from North Carolina is spotted by a Coast Guard aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City from an C-130 Hercules aircraft, Dec. 5, 2020. The two people aboard were rescued in a coordinated effort by the Fifth Coast Guard District and the bulk carrier KSL Santiago. (Source: Coast Guard)

