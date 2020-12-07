Bitty & Beau’s Coffee announces fourth franchise location: Waco, Texas

By WECT Staff | December 7, 2020 at 1:42 PM EST - Updated December 7 at 1:43 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is heading to the Lone Star State.

In a Facebook post Monday, the company announced that a franchise soon will open in Waco, Texas. This will be the 10th location for the Wilmington-based coffee company.

Along with the flagship store in Wilmington, which opened in 2016, there are currently Bitty & Beau’s Coffee shops located in Charleston, S.C., Savannah, Ga., and Annapolis, Md. Additionally, there are two employee-only stores located inside PPD and nCino in Wilmington.

Franchises already have been announced for Charlotte, Washington D.C., and Athens, Ga.

Founders Amy and Ben Wright like to describe Bitty & Beau’s Coffee — named after their children — as a “human rights movement disguised as a coffee shop” since their locations employ people with intellectual and development disabilities.

