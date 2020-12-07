After overturning ruling labeling two dogs as dangerous, Wrightsville Beach considering creation of new committee

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Last month, the Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen overturned a ruling by the chief of police that labeled two dogs as ‘dangerous’ after one of the dogs attacked and injured a 79-year-old Wilmington man who was jogging.
Now, the board is considering the creation of a Dangerous Dog Committee that would make such decisions in the future.
The attack in question happened on Sept. 18, and the Board of Aldermen heard an appeal of the designation on Nov. 12, before its regularly scheduled meeting.
The Board of Aldermen reversed their chief of police’s determination after a presentation and more than 90-minutes of discussion, as reported by Port City Daily.
Of the two dogs that had been deemed ‘dangerous,’ only one of them bit the victim, John Charkoudian, but the second one approached him in an allegedly aggressive manner.
According to the evidence submitted to the board and incident report, Charkoudian was passing the home as the owners came back, when they opened the garage door, the dogs rushed outside and bit the victim on the leg. Both EMS and police responded to the scene.
Both the owner of the dogs, and the victim agree that the dog bit the man and caused the injuries. However, the dogs’ owner, James Ratcliff, did hire an attorney to have the determination overturned.
Ratcliff claims the dogs were at the end of his driveway and not running loose when the attack occurred.
His appeal was denied at first.
The victim submitted graphic photos of the injury sustained to his calf and testified that he sought medical treatment, as well as psychological treatment following the attack, yet, the board removed the designation for the dogs. (The photo in question can be found at the bottom of this article).
Charkoudian also submitted his own testimony on the attack and said his leg muscles had been exposed due to the attack and he bled profusely.
The appeal came down to semantics over the words ‘disfiguring’ and ‘severe injury.’ As defined in the state statute, a severe injury means any physical injury that results in broken bones or disfiguring lacerations or required cosmetic surgery or hospitalization.
The wounds the victim sustained did require medical care immediately after the attack.
Despite the law in place, the board decided in a 4-1 vote, that the wound was not ‘disfiguring’ and therefore the dangerous dog label could be removed.
However, it also appeared the owner of the dogs has, at least, some connection to board members, while Charkoudian, lives in Wilmington.
“I think some of y’all’s kids have been to our house,” Ratcliff told the board. “We literally walk our dogs everyday on the loop. I’ve run into some of you guys on the loop. Your dogs have played with my dogs.”
The appeal was quasi-judicial in nature which means only the facts presented during the appeal process should have been considered, not personal experiences.
So what does a dangerous dog designation even mean?
Well, according to state law, dangerous dogs can not be left unattended on the owner’s property unless it is inside, secured in a pen, or in some other structure designed to contain dogs.
Also, dangerous dogs have to be restrained and muzzled when off the owner’s property.
The new committee, if the board decides it wants to create it, would be tasked with hearing future appeals.
According to the Board of Aldermen’s agenda, “The board wanted to discuss the opportunity of appointing a separate committee for dangerous dog hearings. If the board no longer wanted to take on this role, it could consider appoint a three-person committee that could consist of someone in the medical field, someone in the veterinarian field, and possibly an attorney.”
The Board of Aldermen meet on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. where they will discuss the possibility of approving the new committee.
WARNING: The photos below are graphic in nature and could be disturbing.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.