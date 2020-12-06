SBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Southwest Charlotte Sunday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The State Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Southwest Charlotte early Sunday morning.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say they responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon at a convenience store on Steele Creek Rd. about 3:30 a.m. Caution tape was up and patrol cars were parked around the Mobil Gas Station near the Charlotte Premium Outlets for several hours Sunday morning.
Police say the man was suspected of robbing the convenience store. They say he fired shots at officers. One Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Officer fired back at the man.
Police say the man left the convenience store and lead police on a chase. The chase ended when the man crashed the car he was driving into a utility pole at the 2100 block of S. Tryon Street. Police say the man was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound and injuries from the car crash.
No police officers were hurt in the encounter.
Police say they are temporarily withholding the man’s name until his family is notified. Police are also temporarily withholding the name of the officer who fired his or her weapon until their family is notified of what happened.
The officer will be put on paid administrative leave, which is standard policy whenever an officer fires a service weapon. The Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate, but parallel investigation to determine if CMPD procedures and policies were followed during the exchange.
The State Bureau of Investigations is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
If you have any information about what happened, you are asked to call 704-432-TIPS or CRIMESTOPPERS at 704-334-1600.
