North Carolina sees highest daily total of positive COVID-19 cases

NORTH CAROLINA. (WECT) - North Carolina set a new record Sunday with the highest number of daily positive cases of COVID-19 reported with 6,438 cases.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services the percentage of positive test results has spiked since the Thanksgiving holiday, reaching over 11% on Nov. 30, on Friday, the last update, it was a 10.4%.
Statistics for the number of people hospitalized from the virus have not been updated since Friday, but more than 2,000 people were hospitalized at that time. More than 500 of those people were in intensive care and almost 41% of the state’s ventilators are currently being used.
