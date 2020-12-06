First Alert Forecast: sunny and cool Sunday; shower chances grow briefly

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! We saw sunny and breezy conditions with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees yesterday, and your Sunday forecast features more of the same. The exception being lighter breezes. Increasing clouds and chances for showers through Monday will keep temperatures near average in the low 40s overnight and in the seasonably cool upper 50s to near 60 Monday.
Generally the new week will feature sunny and cool days along with clear and chilly nights. Remember the outdoor pets during this time! Your seven-day forecast for Wilmington is featured right here for a ten-day forecast for any location you choose, be sure to dial in to your WECT Weather App.
