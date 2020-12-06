First Alert Forecast: sunny and cool Sunday; shower chances grow briefly

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! We saw sunny and breezy conditions with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees yesterday, and your Sunday forecast features more of the same. The exception being lighter breezes. Increasing clouds and chances for showers through Monday will keep temperatures near average in the low 40s overnight and in the seasonably cool upper 50s to near 60 Monday.