First Alert Forecast: showers arrive Sunday night, chilly midweek

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! After a beautiful weekend, the chance for a few showers will grow Sunday night into Monday as low pressure develops offshore. Odds will be near 40% late Sunday night into Monday morning and 20-30% Monday afternoon. As the showers wrap up, skies will clear and temperature will take the plunge into the chilly 30s.
High pressure take control of the weather pattern Tuesday and will bring bright sunshine through most of the upcoming week. Temperature will be below normal Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s before growing into the 60 by the end of the week and into next weekend. Your seven-day forecast for Wilmington is featured right here for a ten-day forecast for any location you choose, be sure to dial in to your WECT Weather App.
