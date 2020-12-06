County Commissioners to discuss the reopening of elementary schools full time

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Schooling during COVID-19, it’s an ongoing conversation that has divided communities and schools. Since earlier this year, schools across the country have been closed and students have been forced to tackle learning remotely.
In October, some students were able to return to the classrooms in New Hanover County, but now, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners is ready to discuss reopening elementary schools in the county for full-time on-site learning starting in January.
On Monday, the Board of Commissioners will meet to discuss the consideration supporting the reopening of K-5 schools.
“Data is showing that too many of our public school children are losing ground as a result of remote learning in response to COVID-19 pandemic. The school system is operating middle and high schools consistent with what is allowed by Governor Roy Cooper’s executive orders. The order also allows for school systems to use full-time, on-site learning for pre-k and all elementary grades up to 5th grade,” according to the commissioner’s agenda.
It appears county leaders are interested in seeing all of the county elementary schools reopen for in-person learning starting Jan. 11, 2021 for the start of the second semester.
The New Hanover County Board of Education also meets Tuesday where newly elected board members will be sworn in and a new chairperson will be selected. The meeting’s agenda includes a COVID-19 update with presentations by school administrators as well as a representative from the New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services.
It is unclear if the board of education is considering a move to reopen all elementary schools at this time.
