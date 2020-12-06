‘Angel tree’ supports kids at Brunswick Co. domestic violence shelter

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The large tree decorated with a blue theme and covered in homemade snow globes with tiny text printed within them seems just slightly out of a place at Floor Coverings International in Shallotte, but that’s where you’ll find Kimberly Gallimore Lewis and she’s on a mission to make sure every child at the domestic violence shelter gets everything they hope for this Christmas.
For her, the cause is extremely personal.
“I came from an abusive marriage,” she said. “I did not leave it, but I can relate to the families that are with Hope Harbor especially, the children. They’re leaving their home, they’re leaving their families and this is everyday life for them and it’s scary.”
Hope Harbor has several thrift stores throughout Brunswick County, but privacy and the safety of the women who come to them is of the utmost importance so you want find many advertisements for their work.
Karmen Smith says that’s why it’s even more important to have the support of the community locally.
“It’s so powerful. I say this is my favorite time of year because I love seeing the children be so excited and so happy,” Smith said. “It’s truly magical to be a part of sort of protecting the magic of Christmas for young children.”
While it’s magical, it can also be extremely difficult.
“It’s a very busy season for us,” she said. Unfortunately, numbers in domestic violence shelters tend to go up on major holidays because tensions and stress are very high.”
Smith expects to add families to the shelter and names to the angel tree list up until Christmas Eve.
Last year, Gallimore Lewis says they helped provide gifts for 75 children.
“These kids are very unselfish,” she said. “They don’t ask for xboxes and tvs and things like that. It’s the little things in life that are making them happy.”
2019 was her first year hosting an angel tree within the store. The tags include the gender and age of the child along with their wishes.
“Last year, there was one child that stands out to all of us,” she said. “He had asked to get a bow tie and a suit... and it was to help his Mom. He was able to go get a job to help his Mom with money.”
For Gallimore-Lewis, this time of year is all about providing a sense of normalcy and joy to children who might not have experienced very much of it.
“They’ve often times seen so much trauma and so many negative things in their young lives. It’s beautiful to be a part of something happy for them, sometimes for the first time in a while,” Smith said. “I’ve seen so many Moms break down in tears because they’re so appreciative of the fact that not just Hope Harbor supports them but their hometown supports them and to know they’re not alone is so powerful.”
If you’d like to adopt an angel at the Hope Harbor shelter you can reach out to Kimberly Gallimore Lewis at Floor Coverings International in Shallotte. You can go directly in person to choose your angel off the tree or she’ll help you by phone at (910) 575-5248.
