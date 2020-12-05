Waterline Brewing Co. hosts fundraising event in honor of part-owner Mark Anthony Muller

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s craft beer community lost one of its own this week, Mark Anthony Muller of Waterline Brewing Company passed away after a battle with internal bleeding and liver disease.
The battle began a month ago when Muller was brought to the ER with internal bleeding.
“He was admitted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for observation and went into cardiac arrest early the following morning. The doctors were able to revive him and placed him in the ICU as a critical care, end of life patient.Extreme measures were taken to keep him alive. He was intubated to help him breathe and bands were placed internally to stop the bleeding, at which point he was put under heavy sedation to give his body time to heal. Mark was then diagnosed with advanced liver disease,” according to a GoFundMe set up for him. “Extreme measures were taken to keep him alive. He was intubated to help him breathe and bands were placed internally to stop the bleeding, at which point he was put under heavy sedation to give his body time to heal. Mark was then diagnosed with advanced liver disease.”
He made some progress, but on Wednesday, was transferred back to the intensive care unit.
“Sad news ahead: Last night, Waterline Brewing Co. lost our partner, comrade, friend, and general source of mayhem - Mark Anthony Mueller. We will always remember him as the face of fun at Waterline. Whether leading bicycle scavenger hunts, orchestrating water balloon fights, or hosting contests, he was always at the heart of things around here,” a Facebook post from Waterline Brewing reads.
A fundraising event is taking place Saturday at the brewery that ends at 8 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.