Speedway off Gordon Road broken into, NHCSO searching for 19-year-old suspect

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 19-year-old after the Speedway gas station on Gordon Road was broken into and cash and coins were taken.
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s office is investigating the breaking and entering and larceny of the Speedway gas station located at 6769 Gordon Rd. Shortly after midnight the suspect is seen entering the business through the front door, he entered the office located in the back of the store stole cash then went behind the registers and stole coins. The suspect then fled the business through the front door,” according to a Sheriff’s office press release.
The suspect is 19-year-old Jacoby Tyler James.
“We are searching for Jacoby Tyler James a 19-year-old black male approximately 6-foot-tall 355 pounds. If you have any information to the whereabouts of Mr. James please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office or https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/,” the press release concludes.
