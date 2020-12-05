Robbery suspect flees police, wrecks car, tries to escape on foot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is in police custody Saturday after attempting to flee from police at the scene of a robbery.
Police responded to a home on N. 9th Street in reference to a robbery, they located the suspect shortly after arriving but he was unwilling to give up without a chase.
According to Cpl. Crystal Williamson with the Wilmington Police Department police first arrived on scene around the 200 block of N. 9th Street in response to a robbery. When officers arrived, the victim pointed out a location at the corner of 9th and Chestnut Street. A responding officer pulled up behind a vehicle near the location and when they did, the driver took off and the officer gave chase.
The suspect fled and eventually ended up at the original location of the theft where he then wrecked the car, and fled on foot.
But the suspect was not done yet.
The suspect ran about half a block before entering a residence, but the owner of the home was not having any of it. The owner tossed the man out of the home where officers were waiting and ended up tackling the suspect, Williamson said. The name of the suspect has not been released yet as he is currently being processed at the station.
