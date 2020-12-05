Police arrest suspect for armed robbery of delivery driver, still searching for another

“Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, November 15, the victim was attempting to deliver food in the area of 350 S. Turners Run when an unknown black male approached him with a gun, demanding money. The victim was able to flee on foot and make it to the Haynes-Lacewell Training Center at 3100 Hurst St., where he reported the crime to police. It was later discovered the victim’s vehicle had been damaged and an item was stolen from inside. The victim was not injured during the robbery,” according to police.