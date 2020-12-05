Police arrest suspect for armed robbery of delivery driver, still searching for another

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The suspect in the armed robbery of a delivery drive in November has been arrested, according to the Wilmington Police Department. Darius Watson, 20, is being held under a $110,000 secured bond for multiple pending charges.
“Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, November 15, the victim was attempting to deliver food in the area of 350 S. Turners Run when an unknown black male approached him with a gun, demanding money. The victim was able to flee on foot and make it to the Haynes-Lacewell Training Center at 3100 Hurst St., where he reported the crime to police. It was later discovered the victim’s vehicle had been damaged and an item was stolen from inside. The victim was not injured during the robbery,” according to police.
Watson is charged with:
- Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon
- Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon
- Contributing the Delinquency of a Minor
- Discharging Firearms in City Limits.
“Police are still searching for the second suspect in this robbery. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use the new Wilmington NC PD app for anonymous methods. Citizens can also text an anonymous tip to 847411 (tip411) by including the keyword WPDNC,” according to police.
