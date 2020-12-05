First Alert Forecast: sunny and cool Sunday ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you on this Saturday afternoon! Following an overnight round of showers and gusty storms, colder air is rushing back into the Cape Fear Region. Expect sunny and breezy conditions for the rest of the day with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Your Saturday night features clear skies and cold lows in the lower and middle 30s. Sunday will be sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Your longer-range First Alert Forecast features q quick hitting system that will bring a risk of showers Sunday night into Monday. Generally the new week will feature sunny and cool days along with clear and chilly nights. Remember the outdoor pets during this time! Your seven-day forecast for Wilmington is featured right here for a ten-day forecast for any location you choose, be sure to dial in to your WECT Weather App.
