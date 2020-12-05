First Alert Forecast: sunny and cool Sunday ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you on this Saturday afternoon! Following an overnight round of showers and gusty storms, colder air is rushing back into the Cape Fear Region. Expect sunny and breezy conditions for the rest of the day with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Your Saturday night features clear skies and cold lows in the lower and middle 30s. Sunday will be sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s.