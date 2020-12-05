First Alert Forecast: sunny, breezy and dry weekend in store

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you on this Saturday! Following an overnight round of showers and storms, colder air is rushing back into the Cape Fear Region. The timing of this air rushing in during the morning will battle against the sun’s natural warming of the day and keep temperatures relegated mainly to the 50s to near 60 by Saturday afternoon. Unlike Friday night, ample sunshine and stout breezes will aide in the drying process and set the tone for the rain-free tone of the weekend.
Your longer-range First Alert Forecast features redeveloping rain chances next week, followed by another rounds of dry and seasonably chilly temperatures particularly at night. Remember the outdoor pets during this time! Your seven-day forecast for Wilmington is featured right here for a ten-day forecast for any location you choose, be sure to dial in to your WECT Weather App.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.