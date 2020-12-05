First Alert Forecast: sunny, breezy and dry weekend in store

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you on this Saturday! Following an overnight round of showers and storms, colder air is rushing back into the Cape Fear Region. The timing of this air rushing in during the morning will battle against the sun’s natural warming of the day and keep temperatures relegated mainly to the 50s to near 60 by Saturday afternoon. Unlike Friday night, ample sunshine and stout breezes will aide in the drying process and set the tone for the rain-free tone of the weekend.