Carolina Beach hosts a variety of COVID safe holiday programs and events

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Even though the town of Carolina Beach canceled this year’s Island of Lights Christmas parade, there are still plenty of events and programs to put you in the holiday spirit.
“The one best thing about COVID is being creative and coming up with unique, innovative programs that allow people to celebrate the holidays, but also do it safely,” said Eric Jelinski, the Director of the town of Carolina Beach Parks and Recreation. “I’m so fortunate enough to have a great staff to have town council, our town manager behind us and really pushing us to be innovative and think outside the box.”
Here are some events happening this month:
Jelinksi says the parking meters parade is a safe alternative to the Christmas parade.
“We decided to let people decorate our parking meters,” said Jelinski. “We have over 18 parking meters decorated in the central business district, by local organizations and families. And that’s a really neat program.”
The holiday coves give folks something nice to look at while out and about in the town.
“We also have 11 coves at the boardwalk, decorated by local organizations that and those are late every night from 4pm until 7am,” said Jelinski. “They’re really neat to come out and look at and we encourage people to come by and stroll through, do some shopping time at the boardwalk at launch it dinner and then look at all the awesome lights and decorations down there that people put together.”
For more details and information on the holiday programs and events in Carolina Beach, visit their website.
