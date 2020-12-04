Whiteville woman accused of submitting $4,700 in bogus medical expenses to insurance company

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A Whiteville woman is facing insurance fraud charges after allegedly submitting thousands of dollars in bogus medical expenses, according to officials with the N.C. Department of Insurance (NCDOI).
Marilyn Davis, 48, was served a criminal summons on Nov. 30 on charges of insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretense.
Special agents with the NCDOI allege that Davis obtained $4,710 from American Family Life Assurance Company by submitting fictitious documents for medical expenses to the insurance company.
The offenses occurred between Dec. 15, 2018, and April 15, 2019, officials said.
Davis is due in Columbus County District Court on Jan. 6, 2021.
