Traffic stop leads to arrests on drug, gun charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three men are facing multiple charges after a traffic stop Thursday in New Hanover County.
Shortly after 5 p.m., members of the Mobile Field Force stopped a Toyota Camry for tinted windows in the 2700 block of Bunche St.
“The two passengers — later identified as Deshon Rucker, 23, and Zion Roland, 19 — fled on foot while the driver, Don Nixon III, 18, stayed in the vehicle,” a news release states. “MFF members quickly set up a perimeter and deployed the WPD K9 unit, locating both suspects and taking them into custody. Two handguns were also recovered during the perimeter search — one stolen.”
Nixon was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell or Distribute a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Confinement Facility, and was issued an $11,500 secured bond.
Rucker was charged with Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Firearm with a Removed Serial Number, Resist/Delay/Obstruct Public Officer, and Attempted Breaking and Entering. He was jailed without bond.
Roland was charged with Resist/Delay/Obstruct Public Officer, Breaking and Entering, Possession of Firearm by Felon, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. He was jailed without bond.
The Mobile Field Force is comprised of officers from the Wilmington Police Department and deputies from New Hanover County Sheriffs Office.
