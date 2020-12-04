Traffic stop leads to arrests on drug, gun charges

“The two passengers — later identified as Deshon Rucker, 23, and Zion Roland, 19 — fled on foot while the driver, Don Nixon III, 18, stayed in the vehicle,” a news release states. “MFF members quickly set up a perimeter and deployed the WPD K9 unit, locating both suspects and taking them into custody. Two handguns were also recovered during the perimeter search — one stolen.”