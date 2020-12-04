Tabor Correctional Institution inmate, who tested positive for COVID-19, has died

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An inmate at the Tabor Correctional Institution, who tested positive for COVID-19, has died at a hospital, the N.C. Department of Public Safety announced Friday.
The man, who was in his early 70s, was COVID tested while in the prison and hospitalized on Nov. 19. His COVID-positive test result was received the next day. His condition worsened, and he died Thursday.
“His death is saddening. We are working hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority.”
Officials say the man had underlying health conditions.
“Given his family’s right to privacy and the confidentiality of prison offender records, the Department of Public Safety will not further identify the individual,” a news release states.
