New Hanover County deputies arrest alleged getaway driver in porch pirate case

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies have arrested one of the alleged porch pirates caught on video surveillance swiping packages from a New Hanover County home recently.
Andrew James Rivenbark, 26, was taken into custody in the 5200 block of Blue Clay Road on Friday and charged with misdemeanor larceny and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer. He was given a $1,000 bond, jail records indicate.
Deputies are still searching for Rivenbark’s alleged accomplice, Sarah Parker Dunn, who has outstanding warrants for larceny and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a spokeperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said.
