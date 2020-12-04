New Hanover County deputies arrest alleged getaway driver in porch pirate case

New Hanover County deputies arrest alleged getaway driver in porch pirate case
While Audra Rackley was working from home, a porch pirate stole three packages from their front steps and it was all captured in clear detail on their Ring security camera. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff | December 4, 2020 at 3:58 PM EST - Updated December 4 at 4:03 PM

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies have arrested one of the alleged porch pirates caught on video surveillance swiping packages from a New Hanover County home recently.

Andrew James Rivenbark, 26, was taken into custody in the 5200 block of Blue Clay Road on Friday and charged with misdemeanor larceny and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer. He was given a $1,000 bond, jail records indicate.

RELATED: New Hanover County porch pirates caught on camera.

Deputies are still searching for Rivenbark’s alleged accomplice, Sarah Parker Dunn, who has outstanding warrants for larceny and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a spokeperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said.

Andrew James Rivenbark, left, and Sarah Parker Dunn
Andrew James Rivenbark, left, and Sarah Parker Dunn (Source: NHCSO)

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.