NCHSAA releases classifications for realignment

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) released classification assignments for new realignment on Friday.
The NCHSAA used a new formula for this four-year realignment.
In years past the board used Average Daily Membership (ADM), but this year the formula has three different factors.
In addition to ADM the state is using State Cup scores and Individual Student Percentages (ISP). ISP data shows the percentage of students who receives some form of government assistance.
The NCHSAA will release conferences on Dec. 10.
The NCHSAA Board of Directors will vote on the final proposal in March 2021. Once approved, the new alignment will take effect on Aug. 1, 2021.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.