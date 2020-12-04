McGee sworn-in as newest district court judge

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Quintin McGee was sworn-in as the Cape Fear region’s newest district court judge during a ceremony at the Brunswick County Courthouse Friday afternoon.
Following the ceremony, McGee said he is the first African American male to serve in a judgeship role in Brunswick County. McGee will serve in the state’s 13th Judicial District which also covers Bladen and Columbus counties.
Last month, Governor Roy Cooper announced he had appointed McGee as a district court judge following the retirement of the Honorable William F. Fairley.
McGee previously served as an assistant district attorney in the 15th Prosecutorial District since 2012 and was most recently the chief assistant district attorney of the Bladen County District Attorney’s Office.
According to his bio, McGee was an attorney in private practice prior to becoming a prosecutor. He serves as a board member for Communities in Schools, the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, and the Cape Fear Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
McGee graduated with bachelor’s degrees from the UNC Chapel Hill and earned his Juris Doctorate from North Carolina Central University.
