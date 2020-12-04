Holiday Flea at BAC is back

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An annual holiday event returned this year but with extra safety precautions due to the pandemic.
The Holiday Flea at BAC kicked off Dec. 4 and runs through Sun., Dec. 6 at the Brooklyn Arts Center, located at 516 N. 4th St. in Wilmington.
Vendors at the flea market will be spaced out and there are fewer this year to allow for social distancing. Masks are required.
Jennifer Ray, director of events and marketing at the Brooklyn Arts Center, said vendors will sell one-of-a-kind vintage, retro, up-cycled and artisan treasures that make perfect gifts or home decor for the holidays.
Food trucks will be on hand each day, including WilmyWoodie on Fri., Catch The Food Truck on Sat. and Bill’s Front Porch on Sun.
The BAC full-service bar in the courtyard will serve mimosas, margaritas and more.
Parking is free in the North 4th neighborhood.
Admission is $5 and is good for all three days.
Children under the age of 12 are free.
More information is available here.
