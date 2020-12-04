‘Good Coffee, Good Purpose:’ New Wilmington coffee shop helps the homeless

“It’s not like this immediate thing where we hire them and they’re like ‘I’m ready,’ you know, there’s a process where they’re battling addictions, they’re battling mental illnesses, so we literally sign up for the long run. This is a marathon, once we decide we’re gonna hire them, we practically come walk alongside of them and teach them life skills, how to budget and then go from there,” said Vigilant Hope Executive Director Jeremy Hardy.