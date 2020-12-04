First Alert Forecast: windy, rainy, stormy overnight, sunny and dry weekend to follow

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you on this Friday evening! A strong front is the lead actor in the first part of your First Alert Forecast. This dynamic front will blow through Friday night. Scattered, blustery showers are likely and isolated severe storms are possible. Even independent of storm cells, southerly and westerly winds could ping 40+ mph in gusts. Please secure loose items like holiday decorations and stay alert for rapidly changing conditions with your WECT Weather App!