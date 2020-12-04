Deputy struck by car during routine traffic stop, section of Carolina Beach Road closed in response to incident

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a deputy was struck by a southbound vehicle during a routine traffic stop Friday evening on Carolina Beach Road near Golden Road. The suspect fled the scene.
The deputy was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive the non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers are looking for the car that hit the deputy. It is described as a dark-colored, 2004 Chevy SUV with a missing front headlight and side mirror.
Law enforcement officers have restricted traffic flow along the southbound lane of Carolina Beach Road south of Cathay Road in response to the incident and vehicles are being diverted through the Food Lion shopping center in the 6400 block of Carolina Beach Road.
Multiple units from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are on the scene of the incident that occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday night.
Check back for updates to this story as more information becomes available.
Anyone with information identifying the vehicle involved is asked to contact the the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office or the North Carolina State Highway Patrol at 910-798-4161 or submit a crime tip here.
