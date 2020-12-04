Cheri Beasley requests hand-to-eye recount of random sample, Brunswick precinct first local county to schedule recount

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The results of the North Carolina Supreme Court are still not conclusive; incumbent Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley requested a hand-to-eye recount of a random sample of precincts Wednesday night.
The random drawing by the State Board to select precincts for each county hand-to-eye recount took place Friday at 2 p.m. Recount schedules will be posted as they become available.
Bolivia precinct in Brunswick County has scheduled its recount for 9 a.m., Tuesday December 8 at the Board of Elections Office, 75 Stamp Act Drive NE Building H, Bolivia, NC 28422. Space is available for six public attendees at the recount which will also be live streamed.
Recount results can be followed here.
If these results differ from the previous results within those precincts to an extent that would affect the statewide count when extrapolated out across the state, a statewide hand-to-eye recount of all ballots would be conducted.
The statewide machine recount concluded Wednesday with Paul Newby retaining the lead over Beasley by 401 votes. According to state law, Beasley had 24 hours to request the random sample recount of three percent of voting sites in each of North Carolina’s 100 counties.
“The county boards of elections have worked tirelessly throughout the recount process,” said executive director of the State Board of Elections Karen Brinson Bell.
