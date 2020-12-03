WPD: Man killed in shooting Wednesday night

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of Varsity Drive shortly after 10 p.m.
“A short time later, police received word that a 20-year-old male gunshot wound victim had arrived at the NHRMC Emergency Room with life-threatening injuries, and that he had been pronounced deceased,” a WPD news release states.
The victim’s name has not been released at this time.
This is the 20th homicide in Wilmington this year.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.