WPD, District Attorney, City of Wilmington collectively denounce gun violence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After the 20th homicide was reported in Wilmington Wednesday, Wilmington Police Department (WPD), the District Attorney’s Office and City of Wilmington issued a joint statement on gun violence.
With six of the 20 homicides still unsolved, 2020 is set to be one of the most violent years on record for the city and law enforcement agencies need the community’s help.
“I have one message for our community today: We have to stop the violence and we cannot do it alone,” said Chief of Police Donny Williams. “We know there are people out there who have information and we know there are people out there who are witnesses. We need you to come forward. Don’t leave justice in the hands of someone who’s going to continue this cycle of violence. Let our detectives do their jobs and get these perpetrators off the streets.”
Wednesday’s victim was just 20 years old. WPD says his family will be grieving and will want closure in the form of a conviction to begin the healing process. Information from the community could lead to an arrest.
“To get justice in a courtroom we need witnesses to come forward,” said District Attorney Ben David. “Seeking retribution on the street creates a downward spiral that will only lead to more violence. We need the community’s help.”
Citizens can provide information in several ways and they don’t have to wait until a crime occurs.
“We have to be proactive. If you know that something’s about to happen, please report it using one of these methods,” said city council member Clifford Barnett. “It’s better to prevent violence than to wait until after it happens, after someone’s lost a loved one.”
- Download the free Wilmington NC PD smartphone application and submit a tip through the secure chat box.
- Text an anonymous tip to 847411 (tip411) by including the keyword WPDNC
- Call New Hanover County Crime Stoppers at (910)-452-6127
There is no way to track who submits tips through these services so informants can remain anonymous.
“The power to stop violent crime is in your hands,” said Williams. “It just takes one text message or one phone call. Please, help us make our community safer by coming forward.”
