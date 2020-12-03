Victims identified in Columbus County shooting

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The identity of the victim of a fatal shooting in Columbus County on Sunday has been released.
According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Tristan Lavonne Stavee, 23, of Hope Mills, was killed in a shooting on Sellers Town Road on Nov. 29.
Another man, identified as George Cleveland Stump Jr., 73, also was shot in the incident and was listed in critical condition. No update on his condition was available Thursday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.
Both victims were related, officials said.
Mark Anthony Nelson, 24, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder, attempted murder, and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the case.
